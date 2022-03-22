Harris honored with ‘Civility In Government Award’

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago) was recognized by The Association of Retired Members of the Indiana General Assembly (ARMIGA) with the 2022 Civility in Government Award on Thursday, March 3.

Each year, the ARMIGA recognizes one member from each legislative caucus who “Shows courtesy and respect to other members and the public.” “Exhibits politeness and appreciation for the rights and responsibilities of others.” “Communicates to develop trust and find common ground to reach resolution.” “Maintains emotional control and demeanor so as to reflect positively on and to generate respect for the General Assembly.” “Holds the belief that the legislature is a valuable institution and that is a privilege to serve.” The first Civility in Government Awards were given in 2016.

State Rep. Tom Saunders (R-Lewisville) was the House Republican winner of the award.

“It is truly an honor to receive this recognition from The Association of Retired Members of the Indiana General Assembly,” Harris said. “Every session, I come to the Statehouse with the goal of working collaboratively to achieve positive results for Hoosiers. This session was no different, and I am proud of the relationships I’ve built on the other side of the aisle.”

This session, Harris worked with a number of Republican legislators to pass key policy initiatives to the governor’s desk.

House Enrolled Act 1242, co-authored by Harris, instructs the Indiana Department of Administration (IDOA) to expand contracts with minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses and nonprofit agencies for individuals with disabilities.

Senate Enrolled Act 294, co-sponsored by Harris, reforms the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Training Board by creating updated statewide policies, training programs and minimum standards for certain best practices.

Senate Enrolled Act 251, co-sponsored by Harris, adds Indiana to the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, and allows certain medical professionals in other states to practice in Indiana.

“We must forge relationships built upon mutual respect and understanding to move our state forward,” Harris said. “It is my duty as a legislator to listen, find common ground and work together whenever and wherever possible. Hoosiers deserve that from their elected officials and should expect nothing less.

“Several pieces of important legislation that I co-authored and co-sponsored this session have made it onto the governor’s desk,” Harris said. “Making these strides in reforming policing, expanding provider options and supporting minority-owned businesses would not have been possible without the relationships I’ve built while serving the great people of northwest Indiana.”