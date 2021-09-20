Governor Holcomb declares Sept. 19 to 24 Pollution Prevention Week

To honor environmental achievements and spur renewed commitments from business, industry, citizens, and government, Governor Eric J. Holcomb has issued a proclamation designating September 19-24, 2021, as Pollution Prevention Week in Indiana. Indiana’s proclamation coincides with National Pollution Prevention Week which is also observed the third week of September.

“Pollution Prevention Week is a great opportunity for Hoosiers to begin implementing pollution prevention practices in their everyday activities to help make our air, land, and water cleaner for everyone,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. “Indiana has many natural resources that are vital to our people, environment, and economy, and it’s important that we all do our part to prevent harmful pollution.”

The week features the 24th Annual Indiana Pollution Prevention Conference and Trade Show. The conference is open to all public and private sectors who wish to exchange ideas, share experiences, and promote practices that help the environment. Presentations include discussions with industry leaders on sustainability, pollution prevention, and partnerships, as well as an interactive conference track that focuses on wastewater issues.

New organizations will be inducted into the Partners for Pollution Prevention during the conference, and there will be a Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence presentation. The Governor’s Awards recognize Indiana’s leaders who have implemented outstanding environmental strategies into their operations and decision-making processes. By seeking out and utilizing innovative environmental practices, these facilities and programs have reduced waste, saved money, and contributed greatly to Indiana’s environmental protection efforts, benefiting the health and welfare of all Hoosiers.