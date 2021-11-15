Governor Holcomb declares Nov. 15 America Recycles Day

Governor Eric J. Holcomb issued a Proclamation declaring Nov. 15 America Recycles Day in the State of Indiana. In partnership with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), the Proclamation recognizes the 24th America Recycles Day, which is a nationally recognized day for businesses, government agencies, and individuals to consider the importance of recycling.

More than half of Indiana’s waste goes to landfills or incinerators instead of being recycled. America Recycles Day is an opportunity for Hoosiers to increase their recycling efforts and commit to reducing waste, making recycling an everyday habit, and buying recycled products.

Recycling continues to grow in Indiana. In 2015, the statewide recycling rate was 12%. In 2020, that number grew to 20%. Additionally, Indiana diverted more than one million tons of recyclables from landfills in 2020. Paper and cardboard represented the largest amount, followed by glass.

To learn more about recycling in Indiana, visit recycle.IN.gov. More information about America Recycles Day can be found at www.americarecyclesday.org.

Click here for a copy of Governor Holcomb’s proclamation.

