GCSC Feeds Hundreds at Holiday Feast for the Community

The Gary Community School Corporation opened its doors to all Gary residents for a holiday feast recently. Hundreds gathered Saturday, December 11th at West Side Leadership Academy where they enjoyed dinner, music and performances by students from across the district.

The Fine Arts Department and West Side Theatre Guild partnered to provide a display of visual and traditional artwork, a showcase of musical renditions from the choir and orchestra as well as dance performances from the Cougarettes Dance team and the newly formed West Side Theatre Guild Preparatory Dance Company.

Student athletes from both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams were present as well, receiving a standing ovation as they entered to assist with serving families.

“This was our first annual community feast, and I can guarantee that there will be more,” said Dr. Paige McNulty, GCSC Manager.“ We’re happy that our team was able to do this for the community, and so many could witness the positive happenings in our district.”

The tables were set with place mats made by the elementary students throughout the district. The meal, prepared by the district’s food vendor, Sodexo, was an opportunity for the parents and community to experience the quality of the food being provided to the students. The menu included ham, chicken, greens, mac and cheese and black-eyed peas and a variety of desserts.

The district plans on having regular community events in the near future to build on the relationships established between schools and families. Follow the Gary Schools on Facebook and IG for future events. Details can also be found on the Gary Schools website at www.garyschools.org