GCSC Career Fair April 23rd

The Gary Community School Corporation has partnered with WorkOne to host a Career Fair Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gymnasium of West Side Leadership Academy, located at 9th and Gerry St., in Gary.

More than 25 employers from Northwest Indiana will interview job seekers for positions in education, hospitality, manufacturing and healthcare. Specifically, the Gary Community School Corporation will hire successful candidates on the spot and offer bonuses for specialty positions.

“We are looking for individuals who have a passion for education,” said Melisha Henderson, Director of Human Resources for GCSC. “Individuals with degrees in other fields who have an interest in teaching are invited to apply. We will pay for them to become certified, and they can begin a new and exciting career with our school district. ”

Attendees should dress professionally and bring copies of their resume. Interested candidates may apply for open positions at garyschools.org ahead of the event.

Representatives from the school district’s enrollment team will also be on site enrolling students for next school year and sharing information about academic enrichment and extracurricular activities available at all school buildings.

For more information, visit www.GarySchools.org.