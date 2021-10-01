Gary’s own Deon Taylor hosts the 11th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival October 8-10

The Gary International Black Film Festival welcomes Deon Taylor, writer, producer, director and Co-CEO of rising media production and distribution company, Hidden Empire, as the festival’s 2021 official Celebrity Host.

Taylor’s recent projects include the psychological thriller “Don’t Fear,” which completed principal photography during the pandemic, and “The House Next Door,” the comedic sequel to the 2016 hit film “Meet the Blacks.” His catalogue includes the taut thriller “Fatale,” starring two-time Academy Award® winner Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy; the hit thriller “The Intruder,” starring Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy and Meagan Good, and “Black and Blue,” starring Academy Award® nominee Naomie Harris and Tyrese.

