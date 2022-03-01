Gary Schools prepare for 2022-2023 year with early registration

The Gary Community School Corporation is already preparing for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Pre-K program at Bethune Early Childhood Development will accept applications for scholars ages 3-5, and Kindergarten programs at all five elementary schools will conduct early student enrollment during the Round-Up sessions scheduled for early March.

The popular, free full-day Pre-K program offered at Bethune fills up quickly, parents are encouraged to register at the events hosted by the school.

Kindergarten testing is also available for students. District officials emphasized that the testing window is limited and will run through April for families that are interested.

Representatives from each elementary school will be present at the Round-Up to answer questions and assist parents in registering for the next grade.

“The purpose of our Round-Up event is to remind veteran parents and inform new parents about the many benefits of keeping or enrolling their scholars in the district,” said Esther Goodes, Director of Elementary Curriculum. “We’ve expanded academic opportunities and have a lot more in store.”

Round-Up for Pre-K and Kindergarten will take place at Bethune Early Childhood Development Center on Thursday, March 10, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Friday, March 11, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Parents and guardians are asked to bring the following items to registration:

Driver’s License

Child’s Birth Certificate

Immunization Record

Proof of Residency

All families currently attending a school in the Gary Community School Corporation district are asked to complete the ‘Intent to Return’ form located in the student information system Skyward.

GCSC Manager Dr. Paige McNulty said, “The Round-Up events and the ‘Intent to Return’ form assists us in planning and preparing for another successful school year.

“The data we collect will help us best serve families and scholars in critical areas such as class scheduling, bus routes, building preparation and other details.”

For questions or assistance, contact the school FACE (Family and Community Engagement) Liaison at your child’s school or send inquiries to [email protected]