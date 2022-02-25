Gary Library host Miss Indiana USA

The public is invited to meet A’Niyah Birdsong, Miss Indiana USA 2021, Saturday, February 26 at noon at the Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. 5th Avenue.

Miss Indiana USA will provide a special read-along and meet & greet for children of all ages with the theme of “Black Girl and Black Boy Magic.”

The program is free to the public, masks are required. Free on-site rapid Covid testing will be provided before the program in the Community Room. For more information contact 886-2484 ext. 311.

A’Niyah Birdsong competed as MISS ANDERSON USA in the 2021 MISS INDIANA USA Pageant on July 26, 2021, in Anderson, Indiana. During the pageant, she was awarded the Contestant’s Choice Award and tied for first place in all areas of competition during the preliminary and final competitions.

Born and raised in Anderson, Indiana, she attended Indiana University and graduated with a degree in Biology in conjunction with a Business Life Sciences certificate. After college, she joined Eli Lilly and Company as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative and was recently promoted to a Sr. Associate Marketer. When she’s not strategizing to improve patient outcomes, she spends her time advocating for women’s involvement in STEM fields and empowering women to be DISRUPTIVE leaders in their networks.

All her life, she has earned the title of DISRUPTER by challenging the status quo, by inserting herself in spaces that lack diversity and representation, and by not being complacent with “no’s” in life. She challenges all women to #DareToDisrupt “because the world needs to feel you. It needs your presence.”