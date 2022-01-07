Gary Community School Corporation to return to in-person instruction January 10

Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.

The Gary Community School Corporation announced that instruction will resume in-person Monday, January 10th. A survey conducted among staff indicated that the majority plan to return on Monday. Safety measures will be in place including mask requirements, social distancing and hand sanitation. School buildings also are equipped with desk shields.

“We greatly appreciate the response from our team to return in-person,” said Dr. Paige McNulty, GCSC Manager. “We are adhering to CDC guidelines and working together to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone.”

Class instruction, transportation, food services and extra-curricular activities will move forward as regularly scheduled. In the meantime, District officials will monitor COVID-19 cases in buildings and follow established CDC protocol.

“I personally want to thank families for their patience and understanding as we continue to navigate the challenges and changes presented by the pandemic,” added McNulty. “We know that our scholars learn best in a classroom setting, so we are putting everything in place for their safe return.”

Parents and guardians with questions should contact their child’s school directly.

