Gary Community School Corporation Officials Launch Lew Wallace Demolition

The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) launched the demolition of Lew Wallace High School. Joined by Mayor Jerome Prince, 6th District Councilman Dwight Williams, alumni and school officials, GCSC Manager Dr. Paige McNulty acknowledged it being a “bittersweet” occasion for the city and school community.

“I recognize that this is a bittersweet occasion for alumni, former staff and administration and anyone who has fond memories of Lew Wallace,” said McNulty. “Today represents a big step in conveying to the Glen Park/Morningside community that we have heard their calls for action. The criminal activity that has taken place over the years coupled with eyesore that the structure has become makes demolition a logical necessary step.”

Mayor Prince, a graduate of Lew Wallace, reflected on his high school memories with the most prominent being dating and ultimately marrying the city’s first lady De Anna Prince.

“We shared our first kiss here and went on to marry and raise 4 sons,” said Prince. “While we hold on to these memories, this demolition makes room for progress.”

GCSC Director of Facilities Barry O’Quinn gave an overview of the project indicating that it would take a total 150 working days to complete. O’Quinn also shared that bricks will be made available at the District’s Maintenance Building by the first of the year for alumni. The limit will be two bricks per person until the supply is exhausted.

“I too am a graduate of Lew Wallace, so I know the sentimental value these bricks hold,” said O’Quinn. “It is an honor to be a part of this project and help ensure that everything is done in a professional and timely manner.”

McNulty acknowledged the partnerships that fueled the progress of the demolition.

“Even in the throes of a pandemic, we have worked in concert with the City of Gary, DUAB, local contractors and community stakeholders to ensure that the demolition would move forward timely and efficiently,” said McNulty. “I can’t thank the community enough for your patience, and our team looks forward to creating a clean attractive space on prime property, ripe for development.”

Periodic updates on the demolition will be posted on the District’s social media channels as well as the website, www.GarySchools.org.