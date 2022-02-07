Gary / Chicago International Airport welcomes new chairman

Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced the appointment of former Congressman Pete Visclosky, who represented Indiana’s 1st Congressional District for more than 30 years, as chairman of the Gary / Chicago International Airport Authority (GCIAA). Mr. Visclosky, a lifelong Northwest Indiana resident, has served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 1984, working as a congressional staffer and attorney prior to his appointment. Visclosky will serve as GCIAA chairman until January 31, 2026.

“I am honored to have been appointed by Governor Holcomb with the support of Mayor Prince to chair the Board of the Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority,” said Mr. Visclosky. “There is a shared urgency to realize the full potential of the Gary airport and its ability to positively transform our regional environs and contribute in a fulsome manner to our state’s economy. I am excited to begin the necessary work in partnership with all the officials, airport board members, staff, and everyone else dedicated to growing the Northwest Indiana economy.”

Mr. Visclosky’s appointment will be formalized on February 1st. He replaces Timothy Fesko, who served as chairman for over three years and witnessed several improvements at the Gary / Chicago International Airport (GCIA), including the opening of the airport’s state-of-the-art U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility in 2018 and the creation of several new hangers for its Fixed-Base-Operators. In this role, Visclosky will oversee the airport’s operations and management, as well as work closely with other GCIAA members to further drive growth and development at the airport.

“Congressman Visclosky’s appointment is an incredibly exciting moment for the Gary / Chicago International Airport, and we thank Governor Holcomb for this appointment,” said Dan Vicari, Executive Director of the Gary / Chicago International Airport. “He brings a strong history of public service, a wealth of leadership experience and expertise, and significant knowledge of the Northwest Indiana region to this position. We extend a warm welcome and congratulations to him and look forward to the bright future that lies ahead under his guidance.”

“I’m excited former Congressman Pete Visclosky is continuing his decades long commitment to public service by accepting the position of chair of the Airport authority,” said City of Gary Mayor Jerome Prince. “It’s a natural fit to have one of Gary’s own lead the most promising economic driver in the Region, and we thank Governor Holcomb for his leadership and vision in the selection of Congressman Visclosky for this pivotal role.”

“I am grateful that Governor Holcomb in consultation with Mayor Prince has appointed my friend and mentor, former Congressman Pete Visclosky to chair the Gary / Chicago International Airport. Our region and the City of Gary have undoubtedly benefited from the public service and vision of Congressman Visclosky, and I welcome his continued engagement to create more economic opportunities in Northwest Indiana,” said Congressman Frank J. Mrvan (IN-01). “This Congressional office stands ready to assist the new Chairman however we can ensure the airport is able to reach its fullest potential to grow our economy and create new good-paying jobs for all current residents and future generations.”

The announcement follows several years of significant growth and development at the airport, further solidifying its role as the premier, mid-sized airport in the region and a sought-after destination for general aviation and cargo operations. In recent years, the Gary / Chicago International Airport has experienced sustained growth and various infrastructure improvements, including the recent expansion of its main runway to over 9,000 feet. The airport has also witnessed significant investments in its private and public offerings, most recently through its newest tenant, UPS, who recently completed its first year of operations at the airport.