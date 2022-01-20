Gary / Chicago International Airport Appoints New Executive Director

The Gary/Chicago International Air­port (GCIA) announced the appointment of Daniel Vicari as its incoming executive director on January 12, 2022. GCIA is Chicago’s 3rd official airport and is the premier mid-sized airport in the region. This appointment marks a return to the airport for Vicari, who had previously served as the GCIA Executive Director from 2015 – 2018 and currently serves as the Executive Director of the Gary San­itary District. He will officially begin his new role on January 12th and will step down from the Gary Sanitary District at the same time to focus his full attention on the airport.

“This is an exciting time for the airport as it continues to expand its amenities and improve its offerings to our customers and tenants alike, and I look forward to the air­port continuing to play a critical role as an economic engine for the region,” Vicari said. “GCIA possesses a number of advantages that will benefit the City of Gary, North­west Indiana and the Chicago Metropoli­tan Area in the coming years and I look for­ward to hitting the ground running as we continue to improve the airports offerings.”

Vicari replaces Executive Director Col. Duane Hayden, who recently departed the airport after serving in that position for the prior four years. Vicari assumes a position he is well-acquainted with, having been the executive director of the airport during an extensive peri­od of growth, including the ex­tension of the airport’s main run­way to nearly 9,000 feet, making it the second longest in the region of O’Hare International Airport.

“We appreciate Mr. Hayden’s service to our airport and wish him well in his future endeavors as we look undertake this leader­ship transition to Mr. Vicari,” said Trent McCain, Vice Chairman of the Gary / Chicago International Airport Authority. “We are excit­ed to welcome Mr. Vicari back to the airport, and his extensive ex­perience and knowledge will be critical as we move into the next chapter of this important econom­ic engine for Northwest Indiana.”

Vicari returns to the airport at a time of significant growth and improvement as it continues to serve as a sought-after destination for general aviation and air cargo services. The airport has seen sig­nificant investment in its private and public offerings over the past decade, including the creation of its state-of-the-art U.S. Customs and Border Protection Facility, several new terminals and hangers for the airports Fixed-Base-Oper­ators and serving as a critical car­go services hub for its new tenant UPS, who just completed their initial year of air cargo operations out of the airport.