Gary Business Owner Announces “This is Gary”

On April 12, 2022, Gary entrepreneur Joslyn Kelly announced the launch of “This is Gary”– a series of events designed to honor and raise awareness of the city’s greatness while continuing the process to transform its narrative. Collectively, these activities will capture the energy that will usher Gary into its new season. The events are scheduled to take place at various venues throughout the city from June 22 – to 26, 2022.

The first of its kind, “This is Gary” is a collaboration between J’s Breakfast Club, owned by Kelly, and her Victory Way project, which is the beautification of the gateway leading into the heart of Gary at 26th and Broadway. This location is also the future site of a newly constructed J’s Breakfast Club in the fall of 2022.

“‘This is Gary’ was created to educate, collaborate, motivate, and be the change that many talk about, but few take the steps to do,” said Kelly. “We are carefully curating events to address the community, starting with the uplifting and motivating of our youth, capturing the energy of transforming physical spaces and places, and celebrating these same physical spaces and places connected to the story of our rich heritage. We will conclude with a party on purpose with a purpose and a finale of praise and worship with a Gospel Explosion concert.”

The full line-up of events is as follows with locations and extended details to be determined:

Youth Empowerment Day – 6.22.2022