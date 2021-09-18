Fest in the First is Back!

Fest in the First is a celebration of Gary’s First District Neighborhoods: Emerson, Aetna, Glen Ryan and Miller. From noon-8:00 p.m. Lake Street will be full of fun festivities including; live music, scavenger hunt, dance party, art walks, community art project, local food and much more!

There will be a free accessible shuttle service provided in partnership with the Indiana Dunes National Park and The Dunes Learning Center. The shuttle will run from 12:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. Please park at St. Mary of the Lake’s (6060 Miller Ave, Gary, IN 46403). The shuttle will pick up anyone coming in on the South Shore train as well.

We will have 8 hours of live music starting at noon at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage on Lake Street:

12:00 p.m. – Reggae Express

2:00 p.m. – Nick Danger

4:00 p.m. – The Fabulous Kings

6:00 p.m. – Funky Mojo Daddy

Community volunteers are hosting a family corridor in the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts. These nonprofits cater to families in Gary and the greater NWI region. There will be an art walk hosted by local advocate, Gretchen Sipp (Manager of The Stage Small Business Incubator and Co-Working Space).

A public art workshop for all ages will also take place during Fest in the First from noon-4pm at 540 S Lake St. The items created from the project will help secure and beautify blighted properties across Gary. There will be a limited number of smocks provided at the festival. If you plan to participate please dress accordingly.

DJ Rhino aka Pastor Ryan Flemming will host a family friendly dance party from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. in the old Ming Ling’s lot and the Decay Devils are providing life-sized board games there.