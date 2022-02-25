fbpx
Friday, February 25, 2022
Ebony Hearts A’Drift – Black History Gala

By Crusader Staff
The Gary Chapter of Drifters, Incorporated invites you to an evening of cultural reflection and celebration.

About this Event

Come set your Ebony Hearts A’Drift with the Gary Chapter of Drifters Incorporated as we celebrate an evening of African culture. In celebration of our ancestors we will spend the evening honoring those who have paved the way and the many individuals who continue to be trailblazers for the culture.

This will be an evening filled with reflection, dancing, singing, live music, food and celebration.

Crusader Staff
