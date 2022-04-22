Dr. Jokima Hiller releases coloring book in celebration of Limb Loss Awareness Month

Many are unaware of the vast community of individuals who connect as a result of limb loss. Above the knee amputee Dr. Jokima Hiller is changing this narrative. April is Limb Loss Awareness Month, and Hiller has released a story coloring book for all ages. “Sabrina and Her New Shoe,” chronicles the journey of Sabrina, which is the prosthetic leg custom-made for Professor Jokima “Jody” Hiller.

Hiller sees the coloring book as a clever yet gentle way of introducing limb loss to those who may be unfamiliar or simply uncomfortable with the subject.

“I have endured all types of pain and emotions during my amputation experience,” said Hiller. “I decided to turn my experience into an opportunity to educate and encourage those who may be going through amputation.”

In celebration of Limb Loss Awareness Month, Hiller will share her story with Chelsea Whittington of C WHITT PR in an interview live on Facebook and Instagram Friday, April 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. CST. On Saturday, April 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Hiller will host a book signing at J’s Breakfast Club, 3669 Broadway in Gary.

“As far as I’m concerned, the more who hear about my story, the better,” said Hiller. “I’m especially excited for everyone to meet Sabrina, who is with me every step of the way!”

As the first African American faculty member for the hospitality leadership department at Missouri State University, Jokima became an above the knee amputee which has added a new layer of understanding from which she approaches her role as a hospitality and business professional. Noted as one of the 25 Most Influential Educators in 2021 by the International Hospitality Institute, Jokima is part of the book writing, educating, and training duo BET on Hospitality.

Hiller’s career in the hospitality industry began as an entrepreneur in college when she created computer-generated baby shower invitations and wedding programs under the heading of Hiller Ink. She would go on to find her niche in assisting in the planning process of bridal and baby showers, family reunions, and weddings. Later, she would become part owner of Alpha Basics, an online marketing company, offering bath and body products and jewelry, using a drop-shipping business model.

Jokima has a bachelors in restaurant, hotel, institutional, and tourism management from Purdue University Northwest, a master of business administration (MBA) from Keller Graduate School of Management of Merrillville, a doctorate in hospitality management from Iowa State University, and is an American Hotel & Lodging Association Certified Hospitality Educator (CHE). Merging her hospitality and business education with her hotel and entrepreneurial background, Jokima is an award-winning authorpreneur, co-authoring “The RevPAR Formula” and “The Red Book” and authoring “7 EASY Ways to Show Your Employees YOU Care!” as well as contributing to the collaborative book written by survivors of life’s challenges, “I Survived.”

While educating high school students about the hospitality industry with her online school, Hiller School of Hospitality, she found and further developed her gift in teaching college students at The Chef’s Academy and Harrison College of Indianapolis, Missouri State University of Springfield, and now Indiana University Northwest of Gary. Honored to be teaching students in her hometown, Jokima is excited to share her knowledge, experiences, and passion in the areas of management and entrepreneurship!