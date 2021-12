DONS SCHEDULE RADIO-A-THON FOR NEEDY

THE I.U. DONS, INC. AND DONNETTES WILL SPONSOR A RADIO-A-THON AS A PART OF THEIR 52ndANNUAL PENNY-A-TON DRIVE FOR THE NEEDY. THE RADIO-A-THON WILL BE HELD FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10 ON WLTH RADIO, 6 A.M. TO NOON. THE ON-SITE LOCATION WILL BE IN THE STUDIO AT 115 WEST 5TH AVE. THE PLEDGE LINE WILL BE (219) 885-1371 AND 805-6040.

PERSONS WHO WANT TO MAKE PLEDGES SHOULD CALL (219) 88E5-1371 OR 805-6040. AN UNIFORMED POLICEMAN WILL PICK UP ALL PLEDGES.

THE PURPOSE OF THE DRIVE IS TO RAISE A TON OF PENNIES WHICH IS EQUIVALENT TO $3,000. THE PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO THE NEEDY VIA THE SOCIAL WORKERS OF THE VARIOUS GARY SCHOOLS.