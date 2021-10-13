Diversity and Inclusion Celebrated by Urban League of Northwest Indiana

To the representatives of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, the words “Diversity” and “Inclusion” are much more than “buzz words.” Born out of the pressing need for African Americans to gain fair and equitable access to employment and educational opportunities, the Urban League of NWI has surpassed 75 years of service and remains true to its mission.

After more than a year’s hiatus due to the global pandemic, the League will host its annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in-person at Avalon Manor in Merrillville at 11:30 a.m. (vendor showcase at 10:00 a.m.) Congressman Frank Mrvan will deliver the keynote address.

Held virtually last year, this highly anticipated event acknowledges the contributions made by businesses, non-profit organizations, civic organizations, and educational intuitions that have gone above and beyond to demonstrate advocacy for diversity and inclusion through programs and initiatives in communities across Northwest Indiana.

“We are so excited to once again recognize the strides being made by organizations and institutions in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties to a live audience filled with their peers and supporters,” said Dr. Vanessa Allen McCloud, President and CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana. “We can’t wait to applaud their efforts during this luncheon while inviting more groups to share how they too are making advances in this space.”

The awards portion of the luncheon will be broadcast live via the Urban League of NWI’s Facebook page.

Businesses, organizations and educational institutions are invited to participate in the luncheon by purchasing luncheon tickets, serving as a sponsor, purchasing an ad as well reserving a vendor table. For more information, call 219-887-9621 or visit http://www.ulofnwi.org.

About the Urban League of Northwest Indiana

For more than 75 years, the Urban League of NWI’s mission has been to promote, cultural diversity and economic opportunities in African American and minority communities. Fueling transformational change in Lake, Porter and La Porte counties, the Urban League has touched more than 3,000 children and youth annually through scholarships, college readiness and developmental training programs. The Urban League also continues to make exceptional strides in providing a better quality of life for citizens across the Region.