Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.

As isolation continues to impact local seniors, Home Instead renews the important Be a Santa to a Senior® program promising another season of holiday cheer.

Be A Santa to a Senior supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is the 18th year for the local program that gives back to older adults and reminds them they are cherished by our community. The gifts collected, which are often necessity items such as toiletries, clothing, and blankets, make a big impact and help area seniors combat the holiday blues.

“We’ve all experienced feelings of loneliness during the pandemic, and seniors are at a particularly high risk for isolation,” said Nicole Slattery, operations manager of the LaGrange Home Instead office. “Be a Santa to a Senior shows the older adults in our community that they are valued and thought of during the holidays.”

This year, the area Home Instead offices are partnering with local senior centers, non-profits organizations and aging agencies to provide gifts to more than 500 seniors in the area.

With the continued safety of seniors, donors and volunteers top of mind, the community can participate in this year’s program in a number of ways.

How to get Involved

Members of the community can visit BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter their zip code to find a list of local Be a Santa to a Senior trees on display at area businesses and retailers. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.

Shoppers can also participate virtually by visiting BeASantatoaSenior.com to view Wish Lists for local seniors on Amazon Business through December 17th. A personalized greeting can be included with the gift which will be shipped directly to the senior.

Home Instead will collect monetary donations and retailer gift cards to purchase gifts which will be delivered to seniors who might otherwise be overlooked this year. Donations can be made through the Home Instead Charities at www.BeaSantatoaSenior.com/donate/ or mailed to Home Instead at 13323 California St. Omaha, NE 68154.

“A small act of kindness can make a big difference. And a heartfelt gift brightens the lives of older adults who may feel alone during the season,” said Slattery. “Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever and we are grateful for the community’s involvement every year.”

Since the program’s inception 18 years ago, Be a Santa to a Senior has helped provide more than 2 million gifts to over 750,000 seniors in North America and attracted upwards of 65,000 volunteers.

Gifts will be delivered to seniors in time for the holidays. Shoppers are encouraged to purchase as many gifts for seniors as they would like. If you have a passion for giving back and helping seniors, visit https://www.homeinstead.com/home-care-jobs to learn more about becoming a CAREGiver℠. From personal care and companionship to transportation and meal preparation, compassionate CAREGivers allow seniors to remain in their homes.

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com.