Community HealthNet’s Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Walk Returns

Normally, this space is reserved for my monthly column, but I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to discuss one of the events that I am most proud of, presented by Community HealthNet Health Centers (CHN).

I am excited to share that CHN will host, in person and virtually, its annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Walk (BCA5KW) on Saturday, September 25, at Marquette Park, 1 N. Grand Blvd. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the walk will commence at 10:00 a.m. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit CHN’s patient-centered programs and services, which include health care coverage for underinsured and uninsured consumers, mammogram testing, health screenings, and other behavioral and medical services offered by CHN. Individual walkers may register for the BCA5KW by picking up a packet at one of CHN’s six locations (see www.chn-indiana.org). Participants can also register online at chn-indiana.org/breast-cancer-awareness-5k-walk. The donation for the BCA5KW is $30 per person. According to the American Cancer Society, about 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in U.S. women in 2021 and about 43,600 women will die from breast cancer. Early detection is important to the health of women, and community health centers can have an active role in making sure that these women have access to appropriate medical care and health care insurance. This year, as part of the activities during the event there will be vendors, a “Best Dressed Team” and “Best Dressed Individual” prize awarded and a raffle. There will also be complimentary coffee, sponsored by Starbucks, water, fresh fruit, and snack bars available to attendees.

Whether you’re walking virtually or in-person, know that we are walking for an extremely worthy cause, and I hope you will join us!

Community HealthNet Health Centers (CHN) is a 501c3 not-for-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) committed to providing quality, accessible, and affordable health care. With six locations throughout Lake County, in Gary, Hammond, and Merrillville, the health care center strives to serve the medical needs of all individuals and families regardless of their ability to pay. For more information about Community HealthNet Health Centers, visit www.chn-indiana.org.