Community Healthcare system is recognized among 2021 CIO 100 award winners for IT innovation

The hospitals of Community Healthcare System have been recognized by CIO digital magazine from IDG Communications, Inc., as a CIO100 award recipient in an online virtual ceremony August 17. The CIO 100 awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using information technology (IT) in innovative ways to ultimately improve the delivery of care.

“This year’s CIO 100 class demonstrates an amazing array of initiatives,” said Anne McCrory, Group Vice President, Customer Experience & Operations, IDG Communications, Inc. “Many helped their organizations thrive during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic, whether by directly addressing new realities in healthcare or business or expediting digital transformation to adapt.”

IDG’s CIO, the executive-level IT media brand providing insight into business technology leadership, recognized business technology innovation with the US 2021 CIO 100 award winners during their annual symposium. Teams and executives receiving these prestigious awards went above and beyond in a year that required not only agility, but innovation, due to the global pandemic. The 2021 honorees are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business partnerships and customer engagement set organizations up for success, according to the idg.com website.

Community Healthcare System’s hospitals represented as part of the award include Community Hospital, Munster, St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center, Hobart, and specialty hospital Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center, Crown Point. All of the hospitals are located in Northwest Indiana.

“The onset of COVID-19 has driven an unprecedented demand for medical surgical inventory in home, physician offices, urgent care centers and hospitals worldwide,” said Jesus Delgado, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Community Healthcare System. “A lack of information and connectivity between systems, manufacturers and distributors has clearly demonstrated the ever-increasing demand for real-time visibility necessary to successfully treat patients. By further investing in point of use connecting technology, Community Healthcare System has been able to optimize visibility to supply chain demand to improve clinical and operational efficiency and improve the care experience.”

It is very important to have healthcare and technology working hand in hand to optimize and provide the highest quality experience to patients, Delgado said.

“We have found that patients are looking for care from hospitals that are innovative and have high technology capabilities,” he said.

About the US CIO 100 Awards

The annual US CIO 100 awards, now in its 34th year, recognizes 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. Winners are chosen by a team of external judges on their use of leading-edge IT practices that produce measurable results. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. For more information, visit CIO.com.

About Community Healthcare System

Community Healthcare System is comprised of Community Hospital in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; specialty hospital Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point and Hartsfield Village, a continuing care retirement community in Munster. The Northwest Indiana healthcare system’s vast network of care locations includes outpatient, surgical and rehabilitation centers, physician practices, behavioral health, occupational health, home care, a medically-based fitness center, cancer research foundation and cancer support center. Community Healthcare System hospitals are regional leaders in cancer treatment, cardiac care, bariatric medicine and orthopedics. For more information, visit COMHS.org.