College-bound students to get free help from IU Northwest in filing for financial aid

Financial aid professionals will volunteer to help college-bound students, and their families, open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday, taking place from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27 at Indiana University Northwest, in Hawthorn Hall, Room 454. Spanish-speaking volunteers will also be available.

The free College Goal Sunday program assists Indiana students who are seeking undergraduate admission to a college or technical school in 2022 in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). During the event, volunteers will walk participants through the FAFSA line-by-line and answer individual questions.

Why the event is important

The FAFSA is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, and loans and scholarships at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide. It is the first step in applying for financial aid. For Indiana residents, FASFA filling must take place by April 15 to be eligible for state aid. Now in its 33rd year, College Goal Sunday is a charitable program of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association (ISFAA).

What students should have available

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s) and bring the following items:

FSA ID username and password. Create your FSA ID at fsaaid.ed.gov before the event. The student and a parent (if applicable) need an FSA ID to log in to certain U.S. Department of Education websites and sign the FAFSA form.

2021 tax returns

2021 W-2 Forms

Current investment and bank records

Information should be for the student, and if applicable, their parent(s).

Students who worked last year should also have their income information available.

Students 24 years of age need to have the following items (for themselves):

2021 IRS 1040 tax return

W-2 Form

Other 2021 income and benefits information

Scholarships giveaway

Students who attend College Goal Sunday at IU Northwest and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for one of five $1,000 scholarships. The winners will be notified in spring and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

Twenty-first Century Scholars benefit

21st Century Scholars are income-eligible students who sign a contract in the seventh or eighth grade promising they will graduate from high school, meet grade point requirements, fulfill a pledge of good citizenship, and apply for college financial aid.

Upon high school graduation, Scholars who have fulfilled the commitment and demonstrate financial need receive state funds to help cover their college tuition and regularly assessed fees for eight semesters at eligible Indiana colleges. To fulfill their pledge, scholars must complete the FAFSA form on time. College Goal Sunday can help.

For more information about College Goal Sunday, call the Helpline at 800-992-2076 or visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.

The IU Northwest Office of Financial Aid can be reached at 219-980-6778 or iun.edu/financialaid/

