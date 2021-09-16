Church member and Elder MaryEtta Johnson celebrates 100th birthday

By Woodrow Wilcox

The Hammond Seventh Day Adventist Church celebrated the 100th birthday of long-time member and Elder of the church MaryEtta Johnson with a luncheon and birthday party after the church’s regular service on Saturday, September 11.

Relatives of MaryEtta Johnson from as far away as Louisiana traveled to attend the celebration honoring the life and accomplishments of the new centurion.

MaryEtta Johnson has been an elder at the Hammond Seventh Day Adventist Church over 20 years. She was previously a Sabbath School leader at the Bethel SDA church in East Chicago. She lives in East Chicago.

The same church will have its 100th anniversary service and celebration on Saturday October 2 and a Community Yard Sale on Sunday October 3. Booth space at the yard sale is free. For more information, call the church at 219-844-8470.

The Hammond Seventh Day Adventist Church is located at 6910 Walnut Avenue just south of 169th Avenue and about half way between Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond.