Celebrate the King of Pop’s 63rd birthday August 29th in Gary

Thriller Dance 2300, a nonprofit organization ran by the social media web series Mother Diva’s House, is sponsoring a special community giveaway Sunday, August 29, 2021, in honor of the original King of Pop’s 63rd birthday.

This is a follow-up event to the June 25th, “Love Never Felt So Good Donation Drive.”

The event is produced and hosted by CJ Williams Enterprises Experience Tour. Free clothes, shoes, and household items will be given away to attendees. Also, attendees will have the opportunity to win cash prizes, gift cards, rare records, and posters.

The event is free to attend at the Michael Jackson Tribute Museum, 40th and Massachusetts Street, Gary, Indiana from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A part of the event, tribute artists will perform from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Free food and birthday cake will be served with meal tickets that can be obtained from Mother Diva at the event or by email. The MJ Birthday cake will be cut and served at 7:33 p.m. time MJ was born in front of 2300 Jackson St.

For more information contact Mother Diva at thrillerdance2300@email.com.