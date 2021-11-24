CareSource Foundation Announces Grant for Doula Program

The CareSource Foundation announced a grant of $15,000 to The Little Timmy Project (TLTP) in support of their Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Doula Scholarship Program. The program supports the training and recruitment of Black and Brown birth workers in Indiana.

“Doulas nurture and support the birthing person throughout labor and birth, yet doula care is often an underused resource in improving maternal health equity,” said Dr. Cameual Wright, Market Chief Medical Officer and VP of CareSource Indiana. “CareSource knows mother-doula cultural concordance can strengthen patients’ health care satisfaction as well as outcomes. We are proud to support The Little Timmy Project in their goal of achieving reproductive justice in maternity care.”

​TLTP is a local nonprofit organization that provides support, collaborative efforts and advocacy for birthing persons in our community. Their goal is to promote positive pregnancy outcomes while addressing the maternal and infant health crisis in Indiana. In the United States, Black birthing parents are three to four times more likely to die from childbirth than other demographics and, 60 percent of these deaths are preventable.

“TLTP’s 2021 scholarship review committee feels honored to remove barriers for doulas who are truly passionate about the work and the communities in which they serve,” said Joslyn Cunningham, TLTP board member. “We know that representation matters when it comes to successful birthing outcomes and look forward to the continued partnership with CareSource to financially sponsor the training and education for our future birth workers.”

TLTP serves more than 1,100 Hoosiers each year.