Calumet Christian School will hold Annual Auction Nov. 13

Calumet Christian School will host its annual auction on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Doors open at 11:00 am. The goal of the auction is to raise additional funds to build more classrooms and serve more students. Calumet Christian School is seeking to increase the space available at its campus to broaden the experiences for students.

Calumet Christian was established in 1962 and currently offers educational opportunities for students in grades kindergarten through twelve from areas all over Lake County. Students need strong foundations to honor God and impact their communities, therefore, Calumet Christian works with families to disciple through them through Biblical truth so they prepare academically and commit their lives to Christ.

According to Daniel Obinger, Executive Director, “Additional classrooms for individualized classes and specialized learning will enable us to be an even better functioning school. We have a vision to become a stellar Christian School.” The auction will take us closer to our goal. A total of $116,000 has already been raised.

Students at the school are well rounded. In addition to a robust educational experience with classes in foreign language, computer science, honors, and dual-credit, students partake in community service on Wednesdays also known as “Worldview Wednesdays” where students provide pro bono support to local non-profit organizations. Unfortunately, the size of the campus limits the number of activities that can be offered at the school.

An array of items are available for bid like a 50 inch flat-screen television, gift baskets, and autographed paraphernalia. Bidders can register in advance by visiting this link.

Calumet Christian School is located at 826 North Harvey Street in Griffith, Indiana. To learn more about Calumet Christian School visit calumetchristian.org.