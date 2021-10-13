Bridge work wrapping up along I-80/94 corridor

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces overnight lane closures along the I-80/94 corridor this week to restore the roadway to its normal lane configuration after ongoing bridge work at Kennedy Ave and SR 912/Cline Ave.

Eastbound I-80/94 will have lane closures between mile marker 2.2 and 4.0 from approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, October 14 to 5 a.m. Friday, October 15. One right lane will be closed after 8 p.m., two right lanes after 10 p.m., and three right lanes after 3 a.m.

Westbound I-80/94 will have lane closures between mile marker 6.2 and 3.0 from approximately 9 p.m. Friday, October 15 to 10 a.m. Saturday, October 16. One left lane will be closed after 9 p.m., two left lanes between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m., and three left lanes between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Lane closures will continue in this area the following evening, with restrictions in place between approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, October 16 and 12 p.m. Sunday, October 17. One left lane will be closed after 8 p.m., two left lanes between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m., and three left lanes between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via: Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest

Twitter: @INDOTNorthwest

CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android About the Indiana Department of Transportation

Over the past 100 years, INDOT has transformed the state of Indiana into the Crossroads of America we know today. With six district offices and 3,500 employees, the agency is responsible for constructing and maintaining more than 29,000 lane miles of highways, more than 5,700 bridges, and supporting 4,500 rail miles and 117 airports across the state. Indiana once again ranked #1 in the U.S. for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2019 “America’s Top States for Business” ranking. Learn more about INDOT at in.gov/indot.

About the Indiana Hands-Free Law

On July 1, 2020, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed the Indiana Hands-Free Law to reduce distracted driving across the state. Since then, drivers have been prohibited from holding a mobile device while their vehicles are in motion. With help from the Indiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies, over 5,400 citations and more than 10,500 warnings have been issued. For more information on Indiana’s Hands-Free Law, visit www.HandsFreeIndiana.com.

Customer Service

1-855-463-6848

www.indot4u.com

[email protected]

Media Contact

Cassandra Bajek

(219) 851-1251

[email protected]