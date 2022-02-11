Boeing awards grant to Urban League of Northwest Indiana

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana (ULNWI) was recently awarded the Boeing Grant in support of Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) programs for Gary students.

STEM workshops will be hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of NWI and will engage 50 students starting later this month.

“We were honored to receive these funds from Boeing that are dedicated to creating a greater interest in STEM careers for Gary youth,” said Urban League of NWI President and CEO Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud. “This field is constantly expanding and offers great career opportunities for students.”

Boeing will host STEM Signing Day presented by Boeing in early May on a date to be determined. STEM Signing Day is an annual event celebrating the accomplishments of Gary Community School Corporation and Charter School students, who are currently under-represented in STEM fields.

Students being recognized on this day will be applying their talents in pursuit of STEM degrees at some of the nation’s top colleges, universities and 2- year colleges. Following STEM Signing Day, students will be paired with mentors in their fields of interest.

Accepted applicants are recognized, awarded a scholarship, and join a community of students, STEM professionals and mentors, putting themselves on the fast track for success. In addition, the Urban League has announced a host of programs and scholarships. Students, families and community stakeholders are strongly encouraged to take advantage of these opportunities:

NEED MORE MONEY FOR COLLEGE? – The Urban League Scholarship application window is open until March 27, 2022. Applicants should visit the Urban League website at www.ulofnwi.org to apply or go directly to the scholarship link at https://ulofnwi.communtyforce.com. Hard copies of scholarship applications are available by calling the Urban League office at 219-887-9621 to arrange pick up. The scholarship awards luncheon is planned for May 25, 2022. College and Career Readiness (CCR) – 8th grade students in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties are invited to participate in virtual College and Career Readiness workshops. Counselors may begin referring students March 1. NIPSCO IN-POWER PROGRAM – 9th and 10th grade students in Lake, Porter and La Porte counties are invited to apply for the NIPSCO STEM Mentorship Program. Applications will be accepted beginning in April, and School/Parent referrals will be accepted. NIPSCO ENERGY AMBASSADORS – 11th and 12th grade students in Lake, Porter and La Porte counties are invited to apply for the NIPSCO Energy Ambassadors STEM Mentorship Program. Applications will be accepted beginning in May, and School/Parent/NAACP/NWI Ministerial Alliance referrals will be accepted. SEEKING CAREER MENTOR SPEAKERS — The Urban League of NWI is in search of career professionals to present virtually to the students enrolled in the College and Career Readiness program. It’s a great volunteer opportunity and a way to impact the lives of youth in Northwest Indiana. Interested professionals may contact Deb Black at [email protected] or call 219-887-9621 for more information.

“The global pandemic has not stopped the Urban League in its mission to develop and deliver viable opportunities to students and communities we serve,” added Allen-McCloud. “We will continue to be a needed resource for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.”

About the Urban League of Northwest Indiana

For more than 75 years, the Urban League of NWI mission has been to promote cultural diversity and economic opportunities in African American and minority communities. Fueling transformational change in Lake, Porter and La Porte counties, the Urban League has touched more than 3,000 children and youth annually through scholarships, college readiness, and developmental training programs. The Urban League also continues to make exceptional strides in providing a better quality of life for citizens across the Region.