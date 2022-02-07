Black History Month programs scheduled throughout GCSC

This year, the Gary Community School Corporation will celebrate Black History Month in a multitude of ways. Beyond individual school programs, the district will host events that families can enjoy together.

Parents and families are invited to participate in a special literacy event taking place February 17. Students will be encouraged to develop creative projects through poetry, presentations and dramatic interpretations highlighting their “Black History Hero.” Together, families and their students can research inventors, social activists and countless other noteworthy African Americans who have impacted history.

Families interested in participating are encouraged to reach out to their school’s FACE (Family and Community Engagement) Liaison.

“We want to engage our families in projects that encourage our scholars to learn beyond the textbook,” said Director of Elementary Education, Esther Goodes. “It is also another way of keeping parents abreast of what is being taught in our schools.”

The annual Black History program hosted by the GEDF (Gary Educational Development Foundation) will take place on February 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St.

Meanwhile, the West Side Theatre Guild will produce a program for students February 22, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.

“Between the programs through partnerships like GEDF, classroom learning and inclusion of family engagement activities, the district encourages the observance of Black History not only in the month of February, but throughout the year,” added Goodes.

As of February 2, the following Black History Events have been scheduled at Gary schools:

The Gary Educational Development Foundation Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King and Black History Program -Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:00 a.m.

West Side Leadership Academy Black History Program – Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

Beveridge Elementary – Friday, February 25 9:00 p.m.

Williams Elementary – Friday, February 25 1:00 p.m.

Gary Middle School (virtual, posted February 28)

Banneker @ Marquette – February 17 (time to TBD)

Bethune – Live Virtual February 25 (time to TBD)

For updated information, visit garyschools.org.