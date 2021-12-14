Avery Dennison provides critical support to Meals on Wheels’ mission

The Avery Dennison Foundation has donated $10,000 to Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana to provide delivery of nutritional meals for area seniors.

“Avery Dennison has a program called Granting Wishes that allows employees to nominate an organization that is doing work that matters most to our local community. With the greater need that most organizations have faced over the last year, we were driven to submit an application for Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana and were excited to learn that our nomination was accepted,” said Rachel Baggett of the Avery Dennison facility in Lowell, Indiana. “We are proud to support Meals on Wheels’ important work of providing daily nutrition to keep seniors healthy in our community.”

“We are grateful to Avery Dennison for their generous donation and longstanding support of Meals on Wheels,” said Sandra Noe, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana. “From volunteering to wash vans or pack meals, to serving as Phone Pals, and providing financial support, Avery Dennison is a true partner in serving the community.”

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana delivers nutritional meals to people in Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties and prepares the meals for the LaPorte County Meals on Wheels program; serving 2,000 meals each day. To support Meals on Wheels, volunteer, or register for meals, visit www.mownwi.org.