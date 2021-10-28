Attorneys Tolbert named Minority Small Business Person(s) of the Year

Attorneys Michael and Shelice Tolbert have been named Minority Small Business Persons of the Year by the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center (NW-ISBDC). The coveted designation is bestowed upon entrepreneurs in the region who deliver excellent service to clients along with exemplary community involvement.

The Tolberts will be recognized at NW-ISBDC’s annual E-Day Luncheon on November 11.

E-Day continues to honor the exemplary entrepreneurs who are helping drive the Northwest Indiana economy and those who support them on their journeys. This event has been hosted in the region for 30 years and attracts nearly 300 people, including top business leaders from throughout the region.

“It is amazing that we have been celebrating our entrepreneurial community for 30 years,” said NW-ISBDC Regional Director Lorri Feldt. “The Class of 2021 honorees continues to confront and overcome the varied challenges that the current business climate has been throwing at them.”

Notified of the recognition, the Tolberts jointly expressed gratitude and excitement.

“We are humbled to be named as Small Business Persons of the Year,” said the Tolberts. “We do what we do daily out of our love for God and commitment to our clients. To be recognized for this is indeed an honor.”