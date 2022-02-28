‘Uncharted’ is typical but fun

“Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, is the typical action film where everyone fights, gets thrown through windows, hangs from flying planes, and gets hit by cars but survive with few bruises type of film, but it is so much fun to watch.

The story in short is Nathan and his brother Sam grew up in a Catholic orphanage. They believe they are direct decedents of Sir Francis Drake and even have a ring that was passed down to them.

Cut to the chase, Nathan and Sam are arrested trying to steal the first map made after the

Magellan expedition. They think they can find the key to the lost gold. Sam is of age to go to jail so he runs away telling Nathan he will come back for him.

Fifteen years later Sam has not returned but Sam has grown to be a great bartender and thief. Enter Sully who worked with Sam trying to find the key to the map. He recruits Nathan to help him find and steal the keys. He soon realizes that Nathan is not just a good thief but a smart kid who knows everything about the Magellan expedition.

They aren’t the only ones after the keys and gold. Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), the last descendant of the Moncada family (who funded the original expedition), and Jo Braddock (Tati Gabrielle), leader of mercenaries hired by Moncada, are at an auction to acquire the first key which is a jeweled cross.

This is where it really gets physical and interesting. I won’t tell you any more because you need to see the film.

I enjoyed it. It is predictable, farfetched as most action films are, but still interesting enough to bring you in to not only the action, but the story and, as only Tom Holland can do, loving the character.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg make a good team and I see a sequel on the horizon.

I give Uncharted 3 ½ Winks of the EYE!

Until next time, keep your EYE to the Sky!