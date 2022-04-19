April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. During the month and throughout the year, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making our county a better, safer place for children and families. Even one child abuse case in our community is one too many.

Nationwide, about 700,000 children are abused or neglected per year. Indiana recorded 50 child fatalities as a result of abuse or neglect in 2020 according to Indiana’s Department of Child Services.

The key to protecting children in our community is twofold. By educating parents and empowering community members to know the warning signs of child abuse, and ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help prevent child abuse and neglect in the future.

Factors to help prevent child abuse are:

• Nurturing and attachment (Children need to know they are loved)

• Knowledge of parenting and of child and youth development (Parenting is hard, especially if you don’t know what realistic expectations are for children based on their age)