An Amazing Opportunity for Gary and Northwest Indiana

By Sharon Fountain

Chuck Hughes President/CEO of the Gary Chamber of Commerce is announcing a major press conference to be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at 308 E. 21st Avenue, Gary. This is a partnership between The Gary Eastside Community Development Corporation (CESDC) and Computer Skills and Training Center (CSTC). The founders of GESCDC and CSTC, Dr. Marlon Mitchell and Pastor Dennis Walton have teamed to develop a progressive, innovative community development organization that provides holistic services to groups of all ages.

Two grants will provide the initial funding for the programs: The United States Department of Labor’s Young Adult Reentry Partnership (YARP) and the Indiana Department of Education’s Accelerated Learning Program (ALP). The dual mission of the grants is to provide multiple pathways to enhance the overall academic and socio-economic quality of life for residents of Gary and Northwest Indiana and to also provide academic and training services to improve employment outcomes for young adults involved in the criminal justice system. The combined resources, along with other partnering entities, offer a variety of services that will provide not only academic and skill training services, but transitional and affordable housing possibilities for minorities and the less fortunate.

We are grateful for the collaboration of Dr. Mitchell and Pastor Walton. Our gratitude extends also to the myriad of supporters who helped to make this happen. This initiative will transform the lives of many of our citizens and it will prove to be a game-changer.

