11th Annual Film Festival to be held at Glen Theatre

During Black History Month, a series of independent films will be screened during the 11th Annual Film Festival hosted by Gary Native and Hollywood actor William L. Johnson. The 3-day cultural event will present a number of feature films and a series of shorter pieces including the genres of comedy, crime, drama, romance and thrillers each with a specific Black theme.

Screenings will begin on Friday, February 18 and continue through Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Glen Theatre, 20 West Ridge Road in Gary, IN.

The line-up for each day is as follows:

Friday, February 18, 2022. The day’s films begin with a private screening for students from area schools of student films including Cereal, Black Mama Sable, Chocolate Milk, Breathe, Baking Cookies, Love Conquers and Smell the Trees.

The day will continue with an evening reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a screening of a selection of independent films at 7 p.m. including Dancing in My Sadness, Blind Ambivalence, All I Have, Lovebugs, In Memory Of, All by Design, All for Honorand The Yarborough Way (feature).

Saturday, February 19, 2022, 7 p.m. Multi-screenings of TMI, An Offer Refused, Get Home Safe, The Purgatory of Ghosts and Grief, Requiem for Black Love and Inexistent (feature).

Sunday, February 20, 2021, 5 p.m. Roman (feature) and Induced (feature).

Co-sponsors of the film festival include Brother’s Keeper; Red Roses-Red Hatters Chapter; First AME Missionary; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority-Gary and East Chicago Chapters; NAACP–Gary Chapter; Froebel Alumni Park Committee; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority; Omega Psi Phi-AKK Chapter; Gary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; Feed My Sheep Resource Center, Inc., and African American Achievers Youth Corp., Inc.

Tickets to the Friday and Saturday evening events are as follows: Friday, $20 or $25 at the door, Saturday, $15 or $20 at the door and Sunday, free to those who have purchased tickets for Friday or Saturday events.

Advance tickets are available from all the co-sponsors and at Beautiful Things, 4335 Broadway (219-985-8256) or from the NAACP at (219 949-5565).