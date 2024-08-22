Gary welcomes the 2024 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

To the 2024 Democratic National Convention: WELCOME TO CHICAGO! The 2024 Democratic National Convention is a presidential nominating convention in which delegates of the United States Democratic Party will vote on the party platform and ceremonially report their vote to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris for president and affirm her choice of Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota for vice president in the 2024 presidential election. It is scheduled to be held August 19 to 22, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Delegates nominated Harris for president in online and phone voting that lasted from August 1 to 5. Harris is the first Black woman and first South Asian person to be the presidential nominee of a major political party in the United States, and the first Democratic presidential nominee from the Western United States. (Wikipedia)

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) has a long history with Chicago, having hosted numerous conventions prior to 1968. Many of you may recall how volatile the 1968 DNC turned out to be. The political issues of the day included opinions about the war in Vietnam, police reform, and other issues that brought in a new era of political activism.

The 2024 DNC, like the one in 1968, will be held during a period of socio-political volatility. This is a period in America that is a precursor to one of the most crucial times in American history. The official democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, will face the most vicious fight to preserve American democracy since the Civil War. American democracy is on the firing line, with the Republican opposition poised to change the face and function of America. The outcome of the election, scheduled for November 5, 2024, will change the face of the world for years to come depending upon the outcomes.

The DNC is scheduled to be held at the United Center, where delegates of all 50 states will convene. It is projected that at least 50,000 visitors will attend the Convention, and no doubt, security will be high. A “security perimeter” is planned surrounding a protected venue. A secondary venue will be McCormick Place.

Chicago is a beautiful city with many amenities and activities. This is a great place therefore, to hold the Convention, and Chicago’s host committee will do whatever possible to ensure a safe Convention. One of the anticipated challenges, however, will be that of ensuring cyber security.

The highlights of the Convention will be the official nomination of Kamala Harris as president of the United States and her chosen vice-presidential candidate, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota.

Minyon Moore has been named as the chair of the Convention Alex Hornbrook is the executive director, Louisa Terrell has been named a senior advisor to The Biden Victory Fund, and Roger Lau has an expanded role to provide advice to convention leadership.

With this said, Chicagoans are looking forward to hosting one of the most important Democratic National Conventions in recent history. This beautiful city is poised to offer the best amenities possible. Chicagoans are looking forward to ensuring the safety and security of the entire progress, culminating in an effective campaign that places the democrats in a position to maintain control of the democratic process and the strengthening of American Democracy.

Make no mistake, the stakes are very high this election season. Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, has threatened to change America forever if he is elected to power. It is said that the Republican party is poised to enact a new policy, Project 2025, which threatens to take America backwards to “Make America Great Again.” The problem is that this means “back to a time when Blacks and other minorities were denied all types of freedoms.” It is important, therefore, that Democratic voters turn up, turn out and vote as though our political lives depend upon it, because in a vey real sense, they do.

In the meanwhile, once again, we welcome all of the delegates and others to Chicago, and look forward to a successful Democratic Convention. Aluta Continua.