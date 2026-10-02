Gary Veterans Village begins construction on first homes

Gary’s Veterans Village is moving from plans to construction, with work underway on the first of five single-family homes designed to create homeownership opportunities for U.S. military veterans.

City officials, veterans, community partners and supporters gathered September 26 for the Phase 1 groundbreaking at 4661 W. 20th Court, near Clark Road on Gary’s West Side. The ceremony was held inside the unfinished home of the development’s first homeowner.

The $2.5 million project is being developed by Webb House, Inc., led by Executive Director Robert Farmer. Phase 1 calls for five single-family homes, a 1,100-square-foot community clubhouse and a playground.

Construction project manager Ernest Brown said the three-bedroom home where the groundbreaking was held is expected to be completed in about 45 days.

Michael Suggs, Gary’s chief of operations, represented Mayor Eddie Melton and the city administration during the ceremony. He pointed to Veterans Village as an example of public-private partnerships being used to expand housing opportunities while recognizing Gary residents who served in the military.

“With approximately 3,166 civilian veterans calling Gary home, this development underscores our unwavering commitment to honoring those who have served,” Suggs said. “Through powerful partnerships, we are taking an incredible step forward today.”

Former U.S. Army soldier and prisoner of war Jessica Lynch was among the guests attending the groundbreaking. Lynch was captured in Iraq in March 2003 after her unit was ambushed near Nasiriyah and was rescued by U.S. forces in April 2003.

Lynch said her connection with the Veterans Village effort grew from her own work assisting veterans.

“I do this same kind of work in West Virginia, supporting female veterans,” Lynch said. “I help them secure benefits, help with resources and connect them with things they need. I’ve been working with Farmer since 2020.”

The Veterans Village initiative has received foundational support from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Capital Bank. According to information released about the project, up to $1 million in funding has been secured to support veterans seeking single-family homeownership.

The development also brings together corporate and community partners, including Brown and Momen Inc., RiLA LLC, K. Brown and Associates Consulting LTD, Humana Insurance, Interface Carpet, Bob’s Discount Furniture and Kidstuff Play Systems Inc.

Beyond construction of the five homes, the planned clubhouse and playground are intended to give Veterans Village a shared community space for residents and their families.

The groundbreaking marks a tangible first step for a project intended to address more than housing construction. By focusing on homeownership, Veterans Village seeks to give participating veterans an opportunity to establish permanent roots and build equity while becoming part of a neighborhood designed with veterans and their families in mind.

With the first house already under construction, Phase 1 is beginning to transform the West Side site into the residential community envisioned by Webb House and its partners.

The 411 News contributed to this report.