Beginning January 1, 2026, residential trash collection in the City of Gary will undergo its most significant change in more than a decade as the Gary Sanitary District (GSD) takes over full responsibility for solid waste pickup. The shift ends the city’s contract with Republic Services and marks a return to a municipal service model the administration says will bring stability, predictability, and accountability to an essential service that residents rely on every week.

For years, Gary residents have faced rising private-sector collection costs and periodic service disruptions tied to regional labor shortages, equipment breakdowns, and inflationary pressures that have challenged waste companies nationwide. City officials said the decision to transition away from Republic Services resulted from a broader evaluation of long-term cost control and the need for more direct oversight of customer service. Bringing the operation in-house, they said, allows Gary to manage its own fleet, hire local drivers, and shield households from sudden rate hikes that have affected many communities across the country.

Under the new system, the monthly cost for residential trash collection will be $24.15 per household. City officials emphasized that this flat rate provides families—particularly seniors and low-income households—with protection against unpredictable increases. The current pickup schedule will remain unchanged to ensure continuity during the transition. To help standardize collection, each home will receive a new black GSD-issued trash can in December, placed at the front of each property before the new year. Old garbage cans will be collected during residents’ final scheduled pickup of 2025.

Households will automatically receive one can, but those needing additional capacity may request a second can for $10 per month plus a one-time $25 delivery fee. GSD will collect trash only from district-issued containers, a policy designed to improve efficiency, reduce contamination, and help crews identify assigned homes on their routes. Residents are encouraged to label their cans with their address, as GSD will not replace stolen cans without payment. Customer service representatives at (219) 883-1020 will handle requests and answer questions about the new program.

Bulk item disposal will continue under a revised schedule that allows one large item to be placed curbside for pickup during the first week of each month. Residents with a valid Gary identification card may also drop off large items once per month at 3600 W. 3rd Avenue. Electronics such as televisions, computers, and specific appliances will not be accepted at these locations and must instead be taken to the city’s E-Waste Program at 900 Madison Street.

Gary officials have framed the transition as a return to local control and a tangible investment in strengthening city services. “This is a new chapter for the City of Gary—one where we take charge of our essential services to directly benefit our residents,” said Mayor Eddie Melton. “By bringing trash collection in-house, we are insulating families from unpredictable future rate hikes, ensuring rates remain stable. This is more than a service change; it’s a commitment to local control and local investment.”

To make the shift possible, the city has already invested in new equipment and personnel. Ten modern residential collection trucks have been purchased to launch the fleet, and fourteen new drivers have been hired. Those employees are currently undergoing specialized training to prepare for their routes beginning in January. City officials said the hiring effort reflects a broader commitment to local job creation and workforce development.

Across the country, several cities have taken similar steps in recent years, moving away from private haulers to internally managed service in an effort to reduce long-term costs, modernize equipment, and increase service reliability. Inflation, rising fuel prices, and shortages of qualified drivers have placed pressure on many private waste companies, leading municipalities to re-evaluate whether public operation offers more stability. Gary officials referenced those national trends when outlining why the city’s investment now could yield long-term savings.

GSD Director Ragen Hatcher said the district is prepared for a smooth launch of the new service. “The investment in new vehicles and the creation of new, local jobs underscores our dedication to improving infrastructure and employment within our city,” she said. “We are ready to provide the professional, accountable, and reliable service that every Gary resident deserves.”

As the new system approaches its start date, city officials are urging residents to watch for their new cans in December, place them properly for pickup, and make note of the guidelines for bulk items and e-waste. The city also encourages patience during the first few weeks of the transition as drivers complete new routes and residents adjust to the updated procedures. With new equipment, new staff, and full local oversight, Gary leaders say the 2026 launch represents a significant step toward stronger, more responsive municipal services under the administration’s “Gary Strong: Our City. Our Service.” initiative.