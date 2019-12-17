Gary to show new city hall improvements Dec. 20

Renovations at the Hudson-Campbell Fitness Center also to be unveiled

Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and the City of Gary invite the public to an Open House at City Hall next week where the newly constructed “One Stop Shop” will be unveiled. The Open House will be from 3:00 -5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20.

The creation of the new “One Stop Shop” is an effort to simplify the process in obtaining city permits and licenses, and in conducting financial transactions with the city.

“There was a need to streamline the process of doing business with the city,” said Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson. “The “One Stop Shop” will allow visitors to City Hall to transact business in a single place. It will also break down barriers between city departments that were previously located on separate floors or different buildings. We invite the public to come out to see the new improvements at City Hall.”

First floor offices located on the west end of City Hall have been redesigned to house the new “One Stop Shop.” Renovations on the east end of the first floor will make space for city departments that have been temporarily relocated.

The Open House on the 20th will also unveil City Hall’s new Green roof and renovations at the Hudson-Campbell Fitness Center. Retiring City employees and those with 20 or more years of service will be recognized. The event will additionally serve as a meet and greet with Freeman-Wilson as she prepares to leave office.