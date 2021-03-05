Gary to launch Universal Basic Income program

By Patrick Forrest

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced that the city will begin a universal income pilot program that will give 125 Gary residents $500 a month. Those who receive the assistance from the Guaranteed Income Validation Effort will be selected from a lottery and selected following responses to a survey that will be mailed to 4,000 residents.

Prince said on Wednesday, March 3, that a universal basic income or a guaranteed income has been a point of discussion for a number of years.

“It’s a simple but profound idea. A lot of our neighbors, our family members, continue to struggle with economic insecurity every day,” Prince said. A universal basic income could mean the difference for a person choosing between paying rent and buying food. The pandemic has made the situation even worse.

Prince noted statistics that show nearly 40 percent of Americans cannot afford a single $400 emergency and that pay for a median Black worker is 20 percent less than that of his white counterpart. Women of color are also most likely to live in poverty and have a lack of access to health care and paid benefits that come along with employment out of the house.

“Clearly we need to do something to uplift these people,” Prince said.

Michael Tubbs is a former mayor of Stockton, California, the country’s first city to experiment with guaranteed income. Tubbs is leading a push to expand the idea with a new initiative, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, alongside former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who championed the plan for a federal level offering of $1,000 per month to every American.

“This is truly our New Deal moment,” Tubbs said. “Residents deserve an income floor to have the resources to buy the boots, to buy the bootstraps, to pull themselves up by the bootstraps.”

Prince joins mayors of 40 other municipalities in calling for a federal universal basic income through Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, which is providing $500,000 in seed money for the Gary pilot program.

Prince also announced that Burgess Peoples, President and Chief Strategist at City of Gary Faith Leaders and Community Partnerships Inc., will be the executive director of the effort on the local level.

“The issue is the economy does not work for working people,” Tubbs said. During the pandemic people were told to stay home without paid time off. He said it is time the economy works for all people.

Peoples has promised that all participants will receive the financial gift of $500 a month for 12 months and will continue to have access to any other programs and services that could help them out.

“I am so proud and just elated to be part of what they are doing in the city of Gary,” he said. “We want to have not just a great start, but a solid start. We want to make sure the rollout is smooth. Let’s take heart. All of us can play a part in making poverty escapable.”