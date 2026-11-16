Gary Mayor Eddie Melton, the City of Gary and Faith CDC will host a Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway on Friday, November 20, 2026, providing holiday food to Gary families on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The giveaway will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of RailCats Stadium, 1 Steelyard Plaza, Gary.

The event is being organized with support from the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and Flourish Church to help residents prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The giveaway is open to Gary residents only, and identification is required.

The event is drive-through only, and families must obtain a ticket in advance to receive food.

Each Thanksgiving meal package will include a choice of turkey or ham, along with sweet potatoes, bell peppers, greens, onions and celery.

Ticket distribution began Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Residents may obtain tickets at the following locations:

Beacon Light Community Church

Gary City Hall

Gary Health Department

Gary Public Library

Kelly’s Soul Food Kitchen

Oak Street Health

Urban League

Wildermuth Library

WLTH Radio

YWCA

Important instructions for participants

Organizers emphasize that only one ticket will be issued per family, and a valid ticket must be presented to receive a Thanksgiving meal. Tickets are required for each participating family, but there is no limit on the number of cars attending.

All participants must remain in their vehicles throughout the distribution. Drivers should follow posted signs and volunteer instructions for entering and exiting the stadium parking lot. Traffic will be directed by event personnel.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Having a ticket does not guarantee that supplies will remain available.

Residents with questions about the Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway may contact Freida Graves at (219) 880-0850 or by email at [email protected].