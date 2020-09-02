Gary student wins First place at NAACP National ACTSO competition

Last week, West Side Leadership Academy senior Naomi Martin competed in the NAACP’s National ACTSO competition in the category of music earning a first-place gold medal. She played the piano in the classical music genre delivering a flawless rendition of “Rondo A Capriccio” by Ludwig van Beethoven op,129. Naomi is also a youth member of the Gary Branch of NAACP.

Prior to the spread of the pandemic, Martin and other youth met weekly at St. Timothy Community Church to rehearse for the national competition. Once shelter-in-place guidelines were implemented, the preparation for the competition continued virtually. The local ACTSO committee was co-chaired by Jeana Payne and Kellauna Mack.

“Each year, we look forward to our youth traveling to the national competition and getting the full experience of the conference,” said Gary Branch President Stephen Mays. “Despite the challenges that COVID-19 presented, Naomi still rose to the occasion and has made our community extremely proud.”

“I truly appreciate the many opportunities that the Gary Branch of the NAACP provides for young people,” said Martin who is also a youth member of the NAACP Gary Branch. “I am thankful for the support from my community and will never forget this experience.”