Gary Sports Hall of Fame introduces the 2024 inductee class

The Gary Sports Hall of Fame (GSHOF) Board of Directors (Earl H. Smith, Jr.-Board Chairman, Charles “Chuck” Hughes-Board Vice Chairman, Sherita S. Smith-Board Secretary, Al Hamnik-Board Member, Fred B. Mitchell-Board Member, Earline S. Rogers-Board Member, and John E. Stroia-Board Member) in conjunction with IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama and members of the IUN Staff are pleased to announce the 2024 Induction Class on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. The Gary Sports Hall of Fame was incorporated on Friday, November 14, 2014, for the purpose of identifying and commemorating the athletic achievements of individuals who played for and/or coached Gary High School athletic teams or whose athletic achievements are clearly identified with the City of Gary.

There are a total of six individuals who make up the 2024 Induction Class, and they or their designated representatives will be honored on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. in the IUN Arts and Sciences Building Auditorium located at 3415 Broadway in Gary, Indiana. The cost to attend the Induction Ceremony is $25.00 per person. Tickets are available for purchase through Eventbrite or through contacting one of the GSHOF Board Members.

The Class of 2024 Inductees include Winston Garland, Wallace Johnson, Fred B. Mitchell, Mildred Morgan Ball, Emanuel “Manny” Newsome, and Nick Strincevich.

Each year, there will be an Induction Ceremony to honor at least six individuals, and the public is asked to complete nomination forms which can be found on the Gary Sports Hall of Fame website (https://garysportshalloffame.org) to select candidates they feel are most deserving of this honor.

If you wish to help in the preservation of the display of Gary Sports History, we welcome your financial contributions. As a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, donations are tax deductible contributions. Please consider becoming a partner and donating or serving as a regular donor. The Gary Sports Hall of Fame was created as an effort to memorialize and show love and appreciation for our outstanding athletes. Watching them in action gave us as spectators many thrills, so please consider supporting our efforts. The process is secure, and donations can be made quickly through the DONATE page on the website via PayPal or by mailing a check or money order to our post office address (Gary Sports Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 641267, Gary, IN 46401).

The Gary Sports Hall of Fame Board is excited to bring our rich sports history to not only the citizens of Gary and Northwest Indiana, but to the world!