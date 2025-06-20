Gary Seeks to Spark Downtown Renaissance, Issues Call for Genesis Center Redevelopment

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The City of Gary has launched a landmark initiative to redefine its downtown landscape, centering on the ambitious redevelopment of the iconic Genesis Convention Center. In a formal Request for Expressions of Interest (RFI) dated June 6, 2025, the Gary Redevelopment Commission (GRC) is officially inviting qualified real estate developers to submit their visions for the 6.65-acre site.

This pivotal project is being positioned as the keystone in a broader, multi-faceted strategy aimed at transforming Downtown Gary into a vibrant, walkable, and transit-oriented urban core. The RFI outlines a notably flexible path forward for the property, which has been dormant since its closure in late 2020.

Developers are presented with two primary avenues: the adaptive reuse of the existing structure, which would preserve a piece of the city’s architectural history, or the complete demolition and new construction of a mixed-use development. To clear the way for new construction, the city has proactively committed to funding and managing the demolition of the convention center and its adjacent, deteriorating parking garage, which is already slated for removal in 2025, ensuring the site will be “shovel-ready” for its next chapter.

This initiative is a critical component of a much larger revitalization effort, fueled by a powerful convergence of public and private investments. A cornerstone of this strategy is the modernization of regional infrastructure, most notably the $650 million project to double-track the South Shore Rail Line. This investment, funded by state, federal, and local partners, promises to dramatically slash commute times to and from downtown Chicago, making Gary a more attractive hub for commuters.

This rail enhancement is coupled with a major overhaul of the Gary Metro Station, a project with a potential total impact of up to $150 million. The goal is to create a modern, efficient, and attractive multi-modal transit hub that will serve as an anchor for the surrounding “Gary Gateway” area.

In a statement within the RFI, Mayor Eddie D. Melton articulated a clear vision for the city’s future. “We are poised for tremendous growth,” he stated. “We envision a downtown built around the principles of New Urbanism: walkability, proximity to goods, and accessible public spaces for residents and visitors to enjoy.” This vision includes leveraging existing assets like the Gary Southshore RailCats’ Steel Yard and the city’s proximity to the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The redevelopment is further supported by a $12 million blight elimination fund, matched by state and city dollars, aimed at clearing derelict properties near the transit center. In October 2023, officials also established a 315.5-acre Transit Development District (TDD), which will capture and reinvest property and local income tax revenue in the area until 2047, creating a sustainable funding source for ongoing improvements.

The Genesis Convention Center holds a significant place in the city’s collective memory. From its opening in the early 1980s, it was a vital hub of social and civic life. The building was designed by the renowned African American architect and East Chicago native Wendell Campbell, a trailblazer who also founded the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA). The venue famously hosted concerts by music legends like Prince and The Revolution and Whitney Houston, as well as home games for local basketball teams and two Miss USA pageants.

While its potential demolition marks the end of an era, the city plans to honor Campbell’s legacy through the thoughtful adaptive reuse of the nearby Hudson Campbell Fitness Center, which he also designed. That building is set to be transformed into a multi-faceted community hub with recreational facilities, event spaces, and city offices.

For the Genesis Center site itself, the GRC is encouraging imaginative proposals that could include a dynamic mix of residential units, retail storefronts, commercial offices, hospitality venues, and entertainment facilities. The commission has also expressed its openness to larger proposals that incorporate the redevelopment of adjacent, publicly controlled parcels within the Gary Gateway core.

The city’s vision, supplemented by a 2023 TOD Implementation Plan and a recent design charrette with the University of Notre Dame, includes transforming streets to be more pedestrian-friendly. Plans call for making Broadway a “complete street” that can be closed for festivals and converting one-way 4th and 5th Avenues into two-way thoroughfares.

This RFI represents the preliminary, exploratory step in a deliberate process to gauge developer interest and gather innovative ideas. Respondents are encouraged to form diverse teams, with an emphasis on including minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned business enterprises. Based on the responses received, the city intends to issue a more formal and detailed Request for Proposal (RFP) later in 2025, moving one step closer to breaking ground on a new future for the heart of Gary.