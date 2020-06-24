Gary Schools welcomes Gary Native Dr. Tyneasha Banks as Principal of Beveridge Elementary School

Recently, the Gary Community School Corporation appointed Dr. Tyneasha Banks principal of Beveridge Elementary School, 1234 Cleveland St. in Gary. Banks is a Gary native, graduate of West Side High School and a mother of three college students.

“I am so excited to be able to make an educational impact in the community where I was born and raised,” said Banks. “Despite the challenges the pandemic presents for schools, I am ready to take every measure to ensure our youth receive a top-notch education.”

Banks has been in the field of education for 15 years. Prior to her role as principal, she has served as a leading teacher, instructional coach, college professor, assistant principal and principal at other area schools. Banks earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from St. Joseph’s Calumet College, two Master’s degrees (Business Administration and Educational Leadership) from Indiana University Northwest and a Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership from National Louis University. Her modeling of pursuing lifelong learning is intended to be an example to students to never stop learning.

“I want to see every student excel and become productive human beings, who have ample opportunity to become whoever they want to be when they grow up,” added Banks.