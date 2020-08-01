Gary Schools to resume Food Distribution August 12th; Student Enrollment Continues

The final summer food distribution for the Gary Community School Corporation took place Monday, July 27th. Food distribution will resume once school starts August 12th.

Although the District will be providing instruction via an e-learning platform at the beginning of this school year, food distribution for District families will be conducted in the same manner on Mondays at the same time 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the same locations.

According to the State of Indiana, Food Service will operate under the NSLP. Under this program, reimbursable meals will only be distributed to Gary Community School Corporation students who attend school in the District. Students and/or parents will have to be verified as a GCSC student before receiving a reimbursable meal. Parent should also bring proper identification and proof of enrollment.

Representatives will be at each food distribution location to enroll students onsite.

This year, every student in grades K-12 will receive a Chromebook with Internet access.

Parents are encouraged to enroll their school-age children as soon as possible. For more information, call 219-881-5466 or visit www.garyschools.org.