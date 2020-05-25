Gary Schools to Conduct Food Distribution Tuesday, May 26th

The Gary Community School Corporation is committed to making food available to students every Monday through the end of summer 2020. In light of Memorial Day, GCSC will distribute food items to youth ages 18 and younger Tuesday, May 26th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The routes will remain the same.

In an effort to raise awareness and participation in the 2020 Census, information and promotional items will be distributed to families as food items are picked up.

“We want to use every opportunity to communicate with our students and parents,” said Interim Emergency Manager Dr. Paige McNulty. “It is also our goal to emphasize the importance of completing the Census so that critical funding will flow into the communities we serve.”

The Census materials were made available thanks to the Gary schools’ involvement with the Gary Census Count committee led by the Urban League of NWI and the City of Gary.

During Tuesday’s food distribution, a fleet of buses will be dispatched to locations across the city and will stay in these locations for 45-minute increments or until food items are exhausted. There will not be a second route, therefore, early arrival is suggested. Families should only get food from one site to ensure that the District can serve as many youth as possible.

Food items will be handed out by district employees and representatives from food vendor Sodexo Magic. The list of distribution stops can be found below, here and on the homepage of the school district’s website.

Families are asked to bring bags, boxes and any other items to help with the transport of their food items. Please plan to arrive a few minutes early. Security will also be on hand to conduct orderly distribution while ensuring that social distancing is practiced.

Full details of the District’s Coronavirus plan as well as the student instructional materials can be found at www.garycsc.k12.in.us. Daily updates will also be shared on the school corporation’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.