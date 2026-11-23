The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) is asking Northwest Indiana residents, businesses, churches and community organizations to help replenish supplies for its Angel Room, a resource that has assisted more than 100 families since opening in September.

The Angel Room provides essential household items, food, baby products and personal care supplies to students, their families and school corporation employees experiencing financial hardships or other challenges.

With the holiday season approaching, school officials hope additional donations will help maintain the program and ensure families can continue receiving assistance when they need it most.

“The response to the Angel Room has been incredibly meaningful. Knowing that more than 100 families have already benefited from this resource speaks volumes about the needs within our community, but it also reminds us of the power of coming together to support one another. We want our scholars, families and employees to know that they are not alone. We are asking our community to help us replenish these essential supplies because sometimes the smallest act of kindness can make the biggest difference in someone’s life,” said Chelsea Whittington, GCSC’s chief of public and community relations.

The district established the Angel Room to help address needs that extend beyond the classroom. School officials recognize that access to basic necessities can affect students’ well-being and their ability to concentrate on learning.

By providing essential supplies to families, the program also seeks to ease some of the financial pressures households face while treating recipients with dignity and respect.

Donations currently needed

GCSC is requesting contributions in five categories:

Cleaning supplies: Bleach, laundry detergent, disinfectant wipes, garbage bags, sponges, mops, brooms and other household cleaning products.

Paper goods: Paper plates, paper towels, aluminum foil, disposable cups, forks and similar household necessities.

Baby products: Diapers in all sizes, baby bottoms, bibs, onesies and baby powder.

Personal hygiene products: Deodorant, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, body wipes, toothpaste and other personal care items.

Canned and dried foods: Canned vegetables, green beans, corn, macaroni and cheese and other nonperishable food products.

School officials emphasized that donations of any size are welcome, whether individuals contribute a few items or organizations coordinate larger collection efforts.

Local churches, businesses, neighborhood associations and civic groups are encouraged to consider organizing donation drives to help keep the Angel Room stocked throughout the holiday season and beyond.

The initiative is part of GCSC’s broader effort to support students and families by recognizing that a child’s educational success is closely connected to the stability and well-being of the household.

How to donate

Individuals and organizations wishing to donate supplies should email: [email protected]

Include your name and contact information so school officials can coordinate a convenient donation drop-off.

The district welcomes contributions from individuals, businesses, faith-based organizations and other community partners interested in helping Gary families.

With more than 100 families already receiving assistance, GCSC hopes continued community participation will allow the Angel Room to serve even more households in the months ahead.

The district’s message to supporters reflects the purpose of the initiative: “Because every Cougar matters!”