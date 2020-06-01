Gary Schools Reschedules District Activities this Week as Safety Measure

***UPDATE***

Food Distribution Rescheduled for June 2nd

In light of the current climate and concerns about potential protests and rioting, laptop pick-up for summer school scheduled for today has been postponed. In addition, classroom and locker clean-outs have also been cancelled. New dates for these and all other district activities will be re-scheduled.

Food distribution will take place on Tuesday, June 2nd at the regularly scheduled time of 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the same locations.

“Our first concern is the safety of our students, staff and the school community,” said Emergency Manager Dr. Paige McNulty. “We are working with the City of Gary and taking guidance from law enforcement as we look to reschedule District activities planned for this week. In the meantime, we ask everyone to please stay safe.”

New dates and times for District activities will be posted on the website as well as announced on all social media channels.