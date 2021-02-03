Gary schools look into returning in less than a month

The Gary Community School Corporation alongside the Gary Teachers Union have decided to return to in-person instruction on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

The health and safety of students and staff will continue to be the forefront of all decisions made. The school district will continue to monitor the data in the area and adjust, as necessary. This Return to Learn date is only for families that chose in-person learning on the district survey last month. All other students will remain virtual at this time. Any family uncertain of the method that was chosen for your child or have further questions, please contact your child’s school prior to February 16th.

District leaders, GTU, building principals, and other necessary departments are working collaboratively, and around the clock to ensure that PPE and COVID-19 mitigation measures are in place for the return of staff and students. Follow Gary Schools on social media and check the website for updates and changes.